Rally held to support worker hurt in U.S. Steel plant explosion and his family

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A rally was held today for one of the workers hurt in the U.S. Steel plant explosion in Clairton last month.

Eli Ruffing was one of the 10 people hurt in the blast, which also claimed the lives of Timothy Quinn and Steven Menefee.

The rally was hosted at Clairton Park Lodge to help Ruffing and his family.

Loved ones say it will be a while before he's back on his feet, but he's still in good spirits.

“He’s very appreciative and a little overwhelmed at all the community support, but he’s doing the best he can,” said Ruffing’s mother-in-law, Annie Lewellyn. “He’s got a long road of recovery, but he’s strong, he’s wanting to be home, and hopefully we get him there soon.”

Organizers say there was so much interest in the event that they had to rent out a larger area.

