‘Real-life candy corn dreamland’: Candy Corn Suite opens at Pennsylvania hotel in time for fall

PENNSYLVANIA — Calling all candy corn superfans: you can book a stay at a delicious destination just in time for fall.

BRACH’S announced its first-ever Candy Corn Suite will be featured at two Great Wolf Lodge locations - Pocono Mountains, Pa. and Gurnee, Ill. - starting Step. 22, the first day of fall, through Halloween.

The sweet suites are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They feature a fully stocked pantry card with BRACH’S Classic Candy Corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins and other snacks like popcorn, candy corn themed decorations and games and a membership to BRACH’S Candy Corn Club, giving guests a year‘s supply of the treat delivered to their home after completion of their visit.

“We know candy corn is always a hotly debated topic come this time of year, and in fact, our recent survey uncovered many Americans who plan to celebrate the fall season (72%) agree people have polarizing opinions about candy corn,” said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH’S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. ”We’re focused on the candy corn superfans. I always love to see the creative candy corn memes crop up this time of year, and we’re looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy a real-life candy corn dreamland with the BRACH’S Candy Corn Suite at Great Wolf Lodge. It’s delicious-looking, fun, and oh-so timely for Halloween‘s sweetest moments.”

Reservations can be made via phone by calling 800-905-9653. The suite sleeps up to 5 to 6 guests with rates starting at $349 per night (plus taxes and resort fees).

To learn more visit: https://www.greatwolf.com/candy-corn-suite.

