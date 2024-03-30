Rematch; Penguins Game 73 vs. Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Surely, Vladimir and Natalia Malkin will be in Columbus on Saturday night to watch the second half of a home-and-home set between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Blue Jackets, eh?

Evgeni Malkin’s parents seemed to serve as a good luck charm and motivation for their son Thursday. He scored twice – both times on the power play, no less – as the Penguins (32-30-10) won 3-2 over the Columbus (23-38-12).

That gave the Penguins points in three straight games (2-0-1).

Penguins Preview

Is it good form to keep listing how far out the Penguins are from a playoff spot? It’s seven points with 10 games left. Buffalo leapfrogged them Friday, meaning the Penguins would need to move past five teams ahead of them to qualify for the playoffs.

In the meantime, the Penguins will be going for a sweep in the two games against the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group