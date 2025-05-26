‘A reminder of the cost of freedom’ Memorial service held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A service was held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to honor the nation’s fallen heroes.

Music was played and wreaths were laid during the ceremony.

Some local veterans gave speeches, including former Pittsburgh Steeler and Army veteran Rocky Bleier.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Volunteers honor veterans with families at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

Bleier encouraged the audience to appreciate the sacrifices made by military personnel and their families.

“Rather than for celebration, it’s an opportunity to honor the memory of those who gave their lives for their country. It also serves as a reminder of the cost of freedom,” Bleier said.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Volunteers play music at local cemetery to honor veterans on Armed Forces Day

Another event leader said Memorial Day is integral to the United States of America’s identity.

“Memorial Day should be the most significant holiday of the American people in the United States because, without Memorial Day, without the sacrifices and the individuals who paid the ultimate sacrifice, none of the freedoms we have would be possible,” said Central Baptist Church Reverand Phillip Grayson.

More than 20,000 veterans are buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group