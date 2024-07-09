Remnants of Hurricane Beryl bring gusty winds, storm threats to Pittsburgh region Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The remnants of Beryl will continue to pump warm, humid air into the area through Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and the threat of strong storms.

Showers and isolated storms could be in the area as early as Wednesday morning, especially north and west of Pittsburgh with more storms possible mid-morning through early afternoon. Any storm that develops could bring damaging winds and heavy downpours as well as isolated tornadoes.

At this point, widespread severe weather and flooding are not expected, but where the heaviest rain falls and where the greatest severe weather threat develops is still coming into focus. Stay tuned in to live updates on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

