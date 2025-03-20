Reopened Sharon Regional Medical Center draws patients, rehires staff amid transformation plans

Sharon Regional Medical Center’s reopening had already, by around noontime, led to the first dozen or so patients through the emergency department and its first admitted patient.

Bryan Burklow, a longtime hospital CEO who is new owner Tenor Health’s chief transformation officer, said the hospital reopened with one 12-bed medical-surgical unit, one intensive care unit and all 20 behavioral health beds. More of the beds at the formerly 141-bed hospital will reopen in the future.

“We anticipate that by the beginning of April we’ll open up our surgery department and we would anticipate that shortly thereafter we will be able to resume cardiac catheterizations,” Burklow told the Business Times. “At that point we’d be pretty much full service.”

Sharon Regional Medical Center, caught up in the Steward Health System bankruptcy that began last year, closed Jan. 5 despite efforts to keep it open. Tenor, a California-based hospital management company, has been working since before then to revive Sharon Regional Medical Center and got the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s permission on Friday to reopen.

