Report: Cam Heyward reaches contract agreement with the Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The contract dispute between the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive captain Cam Heyward is over.

The Athletic was first to report that Heyward and the Steelers agreed to restructured incentives to increase Heyward’s pay this season.

Heyward signed a contract a year ago, but was unhappy with the terms after his All-Pro performance in 2024, and his pay in relation to other defensive linemen around the NFL.

Heyward “held in” for a good part of training camp and did not play in the pre-season. It’s not known whether he would’ve held out of an actual game.

