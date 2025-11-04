Residents shocked by deadly shooting at house party in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim of a shooting on Monday in Duquesne as 32-year-old Shawn O’Leary.

This happened in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue.

His family, too devastated to speak on camera, told Channel 11 he was a good person who will be missed deeply.

Neighbors living along Crawford Avenue in Duquesne say violence like this is rare in their community.

“It’s sad,” one man said. “I heard it was on the 1000 block of Crawford and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I have properties here.”

Police say O’Leary was shot multiple times early Monday morning, around 12:45 a.m., inside the home during what they believe was a house party.

“It’s heartbreaking because in actuality, we just don’t have that around here,” a neighbor added.

Investigators have not said how many people were inside the home or who is responsible.

Some residents told Channel 11 the tenants recently moved in and that police activity continued through the early morning hours.

“We know it happens in small towns, rich towns, poor towns,” one neighbor said. “This is just an isolated incident.”

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover O’Leary’s funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

