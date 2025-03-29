Restriction scheduled for West End Bridge starting Monday

PITTSBURGH — A restriction will be in place on the West End Bridge next week.

A single-lane restriction begins on the bridge Monday at 9 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. This will continue through Thursday.

Crews from Green Acres Contracting will be washing the bridge at this time, weather permitting.

The washing comes in coordination with inspections happening on the bridge.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group