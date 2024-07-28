Local

Revolver found inside backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Gun stopped at PIT on July 28 (Allegheny County Police Department)

PITTSBURGH — A West Virginia woman is facing charges after police say a gun was found in her backpack at a Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint.

The Allegheny County Police Department says TSA officers spotted a revolver inside a backpack around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday and alerted police.

Police determined the passenger’s identity as Amber Brooks, 33, and said she didn’t possess a valid concealed carry permit, so she’s charged with a misdemeanor for carrying a firearm without a license.

Passengers who bring guns into airport security checkpoints can also face fines of up to $10,000 from TSA.

