Rides on bus routes created to take fans to NFL Draft campus are now free

PITTSBURGH — Buses that will take fans directly to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh will now serve the public for free.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that the four Football Flyer routes are now free, thanks to a sponsorship from the Pittsburgh Local Organizing Committee and The Pittsburgh Foundation.

These bus routes will operate every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. from April 23-25 and were created to move large volumes of fans directly to the Draft campus Downtown and on the North Shore.

The routes are as follows:

99N – Will start at the McCandless Park and Ride (9700 McKnight Road), travel to the Ross Park and Ride (5204 Perry Highway) and will use the HOV lanes on I-279.

– Will start at the McCandless Park and Ride (9700 McKnight Road), travel to the Ross Park and Ride (5204 Perry Highway) and will use the HOV lanes on I-279. 99E – Will start at the Monroeville Mall and serve every station along the East Busway.

– Will start at the Monroeville Mall and serve every station along the East Busway. 99S – Will start at the Large Park and Ride (219 Peters Creek Road) and serve every station along the South Busway.

– Will start at the Large Park and Ride (219 Peters Creek Road) and serve every station along the South Busway. 99W – Will start at the University Boulevard Park and Ride (9000 University Boulevard), serve every stop on the West Busway, the Lower Station of the Duquesne Incline, and the Lower Station of the Monongahela Incline.

This isn’t the only free way to get around during the NFL Draft. Thanks to a partnership with Sheetz, the city’s light rail system and the Monongahela Incline will also have free fares.

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