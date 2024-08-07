Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opens new location in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — There’s a new place to get a sweet treat in Coraopolis.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard just opened a location on 214 Moon Clinton Road.

The Pennsylvania-based brand is best known for its freshly made Italian Ice, Frozen Custard, signature Gelati and specialty frozen treats.

“We are beyond excited to bring Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard to Coraopolis community,” said Andrew Leach, franchise owner of the newest Rita’s location. “For us, this venture is more than just a business opportunity; it’s a chance to create something truly special that reflects our family values and brings joy to our neighborhood.”

Leach plans to host a grand opening celebration soon, but details haven’t been announced yet.

The new Rita’s will be open daily from 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The restaurant will employ approximately 20 treat team members.

