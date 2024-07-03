Rivers Casino gets a ‘refresh,’ completes $6.6 million ballroom renovation

PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is featuring a new look, with new and upgraded ballrooms at the North Shore destination.

According to an announcement, Rivers has completed what it is calling a “a $6.6 million property refresh,” adding a new Bridges Ballroom while sprucing up its established Rivers Ballroom, among various other added amenities at the casino.

The renovations increase the casino’s total event space to more than 50,000 square feet that can be rented.

