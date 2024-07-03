Local

Rivers Casino gets a ‘refresh,’ completes $6.6 million ballroom renovation

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Rivers Casino

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is featuring a new look, with new and upgraded ballrooms at the North Shore destination.

According to an announcement, Rivers has completed what it is calling a “a $6.6 million property refresh,” adding a new Bridges Ballroom while sprucing up its established Rivers Ballroom, among various other added amenities at the casino.

The renovations increase the casino’s total event space to more than 50,000 square feet that can be rented.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspect dead after weapons, notes prompt search in Cranberry Township, sources say
  • Director of McCandless daycare accused of abusing toddlers
  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing mother, her baby boy
  • VIDEO: Former Pittsburgh medic charged in head-on East Carson Street crash that killed grandmother
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read