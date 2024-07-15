RNC kicks off Monday 2 days after Trump rally shooting in Butler

MILWAUKEE — Two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the Republican National Convention is set to begin.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening for the convention, according to the Associated Press. He told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his speech for the event to focus more on national unity than on the policies of President Biden.

As for security, the Secret Service said there are no plans to change what is already in place. Security planning in Milwaukee has been underway for 18 months and has been designated an event that gets the highest level of security.

Michael Hensle, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Milwaukee, told NBC News that “no known specific articulated threat to the RNC during or any specific individual attendee” but that there are higher levels of online “chatter” about the assassination attempt.

The first day of the convention is still expected to focus on the economy even after the shooting, the AP reported.

Gunfire broke out shortly after Trump took the stage at his rally in Butler on Saturday. Trump was struck in his right ear by a bullet.

Former fire chief Corey Comperatore, from Sarver, was shot and died at the scene. Two other people attending the rally were injured.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who the FBI has identified as the suspected gunman, was also killed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group