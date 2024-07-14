What we know about the surviving victims from the Donald Trump rally shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released information about the men who are recovering in a hospital after they were shot at the Donald Trump rally in Butler County on Saturday.

Click here for the latest details on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Troopers say David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington was shot at the rally. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been listed in stable condition.

PHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump rushed off stage after shots fired at rally

James Copenhaver, 74, from Moon Township was also shot. At this time, he is listed in stable condition after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Both men were taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh to be treated.

PHOTOS: Police presence heightened as Trump rally shooting victims are treated at Pittsburgh hospital

The Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania said David Dutch is a Marine. They said he was shot in the liver and chest and underwent surgery Sunday morning. They also said he was put in an induced coma. The MCL asked the public to pray for Dutch and his family.

Former fire chief Corey Comperatore from Sarvor was the third spectator shot at the Trump rally. He died at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Former fire chief shot, killed at Trump rally

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group