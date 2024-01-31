Robinson Township Indian restaurant hit with Allegheny County consumer alert

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County officials are warning the public about a Robinson Township Indian restaurant that had multiple violations at its last inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Chutney’s, a vegetarian and vegan Indian restaurant located at 1120 Park Manor Boulevard. The department found several violations in an inspection on Jan. 25, including:

Food Source/Condition

Cleaning and Sanitization

Plumbing

Handwashing Facilities

Pest Management

Date Marking of Food

Toxic Items

Of the violations found, the inspection report finds that three of them could create a high risk of foodborne illness: food source/condition, cleaning and sanitization and pest management.

The report says inspectors found condensation leaking onto uncovered food in the walk-in cooler, a dishwasher that wasn’t effectively sanitizing, soiled utensils on shelves, and other utensils stored in dirty water on the cook line.

Inspectors also found live roaches throughout the restaurant and dead roaches in an empty bulk rice storage container.

The report also lists lower-level violations, like the lack of a date-marking system, plumbing issues, unapproved chemicals throughout the restaurant and storage practices that could cause contamination.

The restaurant was given corrective actions for each violation.

Click here to see the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group