Rosedale VFD Memorial Park in Penn Hills closed after recent damage, officials say

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Rosedale VFD Memorial Park in Penn Hills was badly damaged on Tuesday, and the Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 22 is looking for information on how it happened.

Photos shared to Facebook show the park’s fence knocked down.

The park is closed until leaders can address the damage, according to the Facebook post.

“We are discouraged to see this damage performed. With recent improvements this summer, our organization was aiming to have the park opened daily for the community to enjoy, as in the past, except when during rentals which support our 100% volunteer organization,” the post reads.

Anyone with information on the damage is asked to call 412-798-0412.

