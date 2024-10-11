Rothman Gordon to cease operations after 70 years

PITTSBURGH — Rothman Gordon, a downtown Pittsburgh law firm that has operated for seven decades, is closing effective Oct. 31.

The firm posted the news on its website Thursday, saying, “It was our honor and privilege to serve our clients and the community for 70 years.”

Frank Salpietro, managing shareholder for the past year, provided the following statement to the Business Times: “The retirement of several key shareholders right before and during the pandemic, coupled with the departure of other lawyers in the last 12 months, led to the difficult realization that the time had come for Rothman Gordon to cease operations. We have been focusing, and will continue to focus, on ensuring a smooth transition for our clients and team members. We appreciate the support from the community and the opportunities we’ve had to serve them over the past 70 years.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group