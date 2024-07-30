Russell Wilson returns to practice in limited capacity

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson returned to practice on Tuesday in a limited capacity after missing the first four training camp practices due to a calf strain. Wilson has been gradually working his way back.

Wilson participated in 7-on-7. He went 4 of 4 in his 7-on-7 reps. Wilson did minimal work, only on run plays, during the team’s 11-on-11 period.

After practice on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin said that he expected Wilson to take reps during the team period for the first time this camp on Tuesday.

“Wilson worked partially today, we and expect him to get going a bit as we come off this off-day,” Tomlin said.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group