Russell Wilson returns to practice in limited capacity

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson watches a drill during the NFL football team's training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson returned to practice on Tuesday in a limited capacity after missing the first four training camp practices due to a calf strain. Wilson has been gradually working his way back.

Wilson participated in 7-on-7. He went 4 of 4 in his 7-on-7 reps. Wilson did minimal work, only on run plays, during the team’s 11-on-11 period.

After practice on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin said that he expected Wilson to take reps during the team period for the first time this camp on Tuesday.

“Wilson worked partially today, we and expect him to get going a bit as we come off this off-day,” Tomlin said.

