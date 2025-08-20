Salvation Army collecting donations for families of deceased, injured after Clairton plant explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania is partnering with U.S. Steel to collect donations for families affected by the Aug. 11 explosion at the Clairton Coke Works plant.

Donations will be collected until Sept. 30 and then distributed to the immediate families of the deceased as well as those who suffered significant injuries and were or remain hospitalized.

To make a donation, visit salvationarmywpa.org/steel or text “steel” to 31333.

“Our hearts break for the families touched by this tragedy,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, divisional commander of the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania.

“While U.S. Steel is directly supporting those impacted, our communities have asked what they can do to help,” said Heidi Chappell, head of community engagement.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services was on the scene of the explosion, which killed two people and injured 10 others.

Staff and volunteers provided water, food and other support to first responders, plant personnel and partner agencies.

