Sandcastle Water Park brings local bands to its unique stage during Jammin’ July

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area water park is bringing free concerts to people lounging at the pool this summer.

Sandcastle Water Park just announced its Jammin’ July event, where a variety of local bands perform at the park each Saturday. Some of the performers include:

The Flow Band , one of Pittsburgh’s best reggae bands since the 80s, will kick things off this Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with their award-winning soul and reggae music;

The Mo-Jo Makers take the stage on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. This classic rock and blues band performs iconic songs from artists like John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, The Grateful Dead and more;

The SteelTones is a quartet that features two steelpan players, a bass guitarist and percussion. The group performs a wide variety of instrumental versions of hit songs through the years, like Bossa nova, Caylpso, Pop, Reggae, Boleros and Samba. Tropical tunes take the stage on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and

Terrance Vaughn Band closes out Jammin' July with a wide variety of classic rock, soul, R & B and more. Influenced by almost every genre of music, no two performances are ever the same as the band's sound adapts to the live venue and crowd. Performances take place on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

But the music isn’t the only event Sandcastle officials are excited about in July. They’re also preparing for the park’s 35th Birthday Bash on July 17 — complete with music, Sandcastle merchandise, a cake cutting and more.

