Sandcastle Waterpark’s opening day cut short by inclement weather

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Sandcastle Waterpark’s opening day was cut short Sunday.

The park said on social media that it would close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Tickets for May 24 are now valid for any other single operating day in 2026.

The park will reopen Monday at 11 a.m.

Originally scheduled to open Saturday, Sandcastle delayed its opening until Sunday due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

Idlewild & Soakzone closed early on their opening day Saturday, due to inclement weather.

Weekend rain has frustrated some Pittsburgh-area pools’plans to open.

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