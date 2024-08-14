Sara Innamorato nominates former Bill Peduto deputy chief of staff for Allegheny County Manager

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto’s deputy chief of staff has been nominated for Allegheny County Manager.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced she has nominated John Fournier for the position.

Fournier currently serves as the Deputy City Administrator for Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he has worked since 2018. Prior to his time in Michigan, he held several leadership roles in Pittsburgh government, including Chief of Staff for Pittsburgh Councilmember Natalia Rudiak, Director of On-Street and Metered Parking for the Pittsburgh Parking Authority and Peduto’s deputy chief of staff.

“I want to thank County Executive Innamorato for nominating me to this important position. Together, we will find solutions to continue delivering critical services for the people of Allegheny County, find creative revenue solutions in our budget, and make more progress on smart policy that delivers better outcomes for the people of Allegheny County. I can’t wait to get started,” Fournier said.

“We are delighted to welcome John back to Allegheny County after several years helping manage the City of Ann Arbor. His breadth and depth of municipal management, including an expertise in creative revenue solutions and managing challenging fiscal scenarios, plus his deep knowledge and abiding love of Allegheny County made him a perfect candidate to be our next County Manager,” Innamorato said.

The Allegheny County Manager is responsible for managing the twenty departments under the County Executive’s purview and approximately 5,000 County employees. The nomination requires County Council approval.

Fournier will begin serving as Acting County Manager on Monday, Sept. 9, county officials said.

