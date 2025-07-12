Scattered showers possible over weekend of Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and isolated storms will make Sunday a bit cooler, but a few of the storms could bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Click here for LIVE interactive radar.

It should not be a washout, but there will be a better chance for storms, especially after lunch into Sunday evening.

Storms will be isolated which means not everyone will see one, but have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you in case alerts, watches and warnings are issued.

A few leftover showers or a storm will start the day on Monday but we should dry out by the afternoon and feel a slight drop in the humidity.

Get the latest Severe Weather forecast live on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group