Scattered showers, storms to pop up throughout weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s very humid as you step outside this morning, with temperatures in the low 70s. A couple of showers and downpours are crossing the area, but things should be pretty quiet during the middle part of the day.

As clouds break for sun, scattered showers and storms should re-develop this afternoon, and one or two could go strong. The main impacts will come from gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Any daytime storms should fizzle out as we approach sunset.

Another round of showers should develop Sunday morning, with off-and-on showers through the afternoon. Much like today, though, we will see lots of dry time. Showers can again be expected on Monday before cooler, much drier air barrels in on Monday night.

Next week’s weather looks fantastic!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group