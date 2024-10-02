School bus destroyed after catching fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A school bus was destroyed after a fire ripped through it on Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that crews were sent to Sunrise Avenue between Fairlawn Street and Remington Drive in the city’s East Hills area just after 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say the school bus driver, who was the only person on board, initially reported smoke in the vehicle. When firefighters got on scene, the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

Our crew on scene saw the bus was completely burned out.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was mechanical.

