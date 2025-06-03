School van driver accused of driving drunk with students on board arraigned, unable to post bail

PITTSBURGH — A school van driver who police say was driving drunk with students on board was arraigned early Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Irwin, 66, was arraigned around 12:45 a.m. and was unable to post bail that was set at $10,000.

Irwin is accused of driving five Baldwin-Whitehall School District students while intoxicated after school on Friday.

He allegedly hit a car on the 16th Street Bridge in Pittsburgh and was later pulled over near the intersection of Becks Run Road and Wagner Street. Officials had to help him out of the van.

He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital after emergency crews found significantly low oxygen levels in his blood. Officers said he admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

According to the complaint, one student was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Irwin also failed to show up that morning for bus pickup. He is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and reckless driving.

Police said that Irwin also had a prior DUI in 2001.

