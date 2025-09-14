Screening at Byham Theater gives Pittsburghers first look at ‘Clemente’ documentary

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers got their first look at a new documentary chronically the life of legendary Pittsburgh Pirate Roberto Clemente.

The film, titled “Clemente,” features rare footage, home movies and interviews, including the last one with Roberto’s widow, Vera, before she died in 2019. It won the 2024 Documentary Spotlight Audience Award at SXSW.

The premiere, hosted by Pittsburgh film company Vinegar Hill, was held at the Byham Theater on Saturday night.

The director told Channel 11 that he didn’t expect so many people to still feel such a strong connection to Clemente more than 50 years after his death.

“They’re still so emotionally affected when they talk about him. The grief that they felt 53 years ago when they first heard that he had died is still there,” David Altrogge said. “I mean, His life was lived in such a way that people are still brought to tears when they talk about him.”

The film is also being screened on Sunday night at PNC Park.

