See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are youngest and oldest

PITTSBURGH — It has been long discussed that the Pittsburgh metro is made up of an older population that is grayer than most.

Yet, there are more than 50 metropolitan areas in the nation (out of 392) older than the Pittsburgh metro in the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, including dozens of smaller metros in Florida, such as The Villages, with an median age of over 68, and Punta Gorda with a median age just short of 60 at 59.9. A dozen metros (mostly in Florida, a couple in Arizona) have median ages north of 50.

When including smaller micropolitan areas, there are 51 areas that have older median ages of 50, and more than 350 metro and micropolitan areas are older than Pittsburgh.

