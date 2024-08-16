Seven Springs Autumnfest nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — A local event is in the running for the title of best fall festival in the country.

Seven Spring Autumnfest, along with 19 other festivals nationwide, is nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Fall Festival.

At Seven Springs Autumnfest, you’ll be able to enjoy Pennsylvania’s gorgeous fall foliage in person at this mountain resort. Over three weekends in October, you can gawk at the leaves, explore the pumpkin patch and hay maze, go on chairlift rides, and enjoy live music and the best of local food vendors and craft artisans in one of the state’s most stunning spots,” the entry says.

Those interested can vote for the festival daily until Sept. 9 by clicking here.

