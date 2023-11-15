Seven Springs staff eagerly waiting for temperatures to drop so snow production can start

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Many people in western Pennsylvania might be enjoying these recent days of temperatures in the 60s in mid-November, but when you look at the slopes behind Seven Springs, they’re green instead of white. They’re unable to start making snow until it gets colder, and management can’t wait for that day.

“Yeah, I was ready a week ago,” said Brett Cook, Vice President and General Manager of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and Laurel Mountain.

He wants this warm fall to give way to a cold, snowy winter.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened this way, and definitely not something we want,” Cook said.

Cook said the season started this way last year, too.

“Last season started very similar, then we got a cold spell over five or six days where we had very cold overnight temps, and we had more snow out here at our base than we ever had before,” Cook recalled.

Always Boardshop, a ski and snowboard shop about 15 minutes from Seven Springs, is hoping for the same.

“It’s always kind of a rollercoaster ride here,” said Rob Zeglin, the owner. “We have ups and downs, especially early in the season.”

But with Black Friday and holidays quickly approaching, Zeglin says the business always comes.

“We have the shop stocked up and ready to go, and we just sort of get ready for that first snowfall,” Zeglin added.

We asked Severe Weather Team 11 if they’re seeing a chance for snow any time soon

“Looking ahead there’s not a lot of big snow potential through at least the 25th, looking ahead there will be the chance for some snow showers, so maybe a little bit of snow,” said Meteorologist Adis Juklo.

Back at Seven Springs, management told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek they are close to having a full staff for the season, but are still hiring through the resort’s website.

But the biggest concern is getting these temperatures to drop so they can fire up the snow machines.

“We need about three to four days of sustained cold temperatures to make snow, enough to keep the base down, and then we look at the extended forecast as well,” Cook said. “We want to make snow and be able to keep the snow.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group