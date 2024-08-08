Several people arrested at Downtown Pittsburgh encampments after search warrants

PITTSBURGH — Several people are facing charges after detectives executed search warrants on encampments in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said Narcotics, Violence Prevention Unit, and Downtown Public Safety Center detectives executed search warrants on two tents located on Grant Street between First Avenue and Fort Pitt Boulevard on Aug. 7.

Detectives seized quantities of crack cocaine and lorazepam pills believed to be intended for distribution from this location, police said. Two people were removed from the tents and were interviewed at police headquarters.

Davidt Brown and Daidra Lomax were arrested and charged with narcotics violations. Tracy Smith was arrested on an outstanding warrant and William Mazon and Lamar Williams were arrested via summons for possession of a controlled substance.

Each person who was arrested provided police with a valid home address, officials said.

The following are the violations of the Encampment Policy that law enforcement saw during their search:

Section II. a. iv. Evidence of conspicuous selling of illegal drugs or paraphernalia,

vii. Verified reports of violence or criminal activity, particularly where that involves threats to vulnerable individuals.

viii. Health and safety concerns of the residents and persons in and around the encampment.

The area surrounding the tents is a public health and fire hazard, police said. Piles of trash, crack pipes/needles, rotten food, human feces and urine bottles are strewn throughout, and several propane tanks are located around and inside tents.

Any obvious health/bio hazards and trash will be removed from the area, police said.

