APOLLO, Pa. — Several RVs caught fire at a Westmoreland County RV dealer overnight Wednesday.

Westmoreland County 911 said crews were called to a two-alarm fire at Camping World RV Sales in Apollo.

Dispatchers said explosions were heard initially.

The fire was under control as of 6 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group