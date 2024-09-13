Sewickley police asking for help identifying man who allegedly exposed himself in broad daylight

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Police in Sewickley are asking for the public’s help after they say a man exposed himself in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in a busy area near the ice cream shop “Scoops in Sewickley” around 3 p.m.

“Numerous people observed what they perceived to be lewd behavior,” Police Chief David Mazza said. “There’s kids and there’s families which is why it’s imperative we identify this individual.”

Chief Mazza called the brazen act “worrisome.” He’s circulating a photo of a man police believe was in the area at the time in hopes someone can identify him.

Neighbors Channel 11 spoke to tell us they are “shocked.”

“It’s not an area you’d expect that to happen. An ice cream store right by it, kids and things around. Pretty shocked. I hope they catch him,” John Matthis said.

If you have any information that can help police, they ask that you call 412-473-3056.

