Man, 82, arrested after police say he exposed himself in broad daylight in Sewickley

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 82-year-old man has been arrested after police say he exposed and touched himself in broad daylight in Sewickley this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in a busy area near an ice cream shop.

“Numerous people observed what they perceived to be lewd behavior,” Sewickley Police Chief David Mazza told Channel 11 on Thursday, noting that kids and families frequent the area.

Friday night, Allegheny County police identified the man as David Whitten, 82, of Franklin Park.

Whitten was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on Friday evening. He is charged with corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group