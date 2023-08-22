Local

Sheetz to open new location in Cranberry, here’s when

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sheetz will open a new location in Cranberry Township this week.

According to a news release from the company, the store, located at 1664 PA-228, will hold its grand opening on Thursday.

The store will open its doors at 8 a.m. Thursday, and residents can attend the grand opening.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m., and one lucky winner will take home the grand prize of free Sheetz for a year.

Customers can get free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day of the grand opening.

