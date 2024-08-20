Good Samaritan who was shot 8 times after trying to help suspect has a long road to recovery

PITTSBURGH — A good Samaritan who was shot and injured in Brighton Heights while he was trying to help a man is still recovering.

Paul Werder was shot eight times on Aug. 7 after coming across a man who was on the ground and trying to help him. Now, Werder’s wife tells Channel 11 it could be a year before he walks again.

Police believe the suspect, who has since been identified as Angus Sanders Jr., was on drugs at the time of the shooting.

When Yasmin Werder got the call about the shooting, she thought she was going to lose her husband of nearly 40 years.

“I was thinking I was going to lose him,” Yasmin said. “I’m really blessed that he is still alive, although it will be a long, long recovery.”

While it may be a while before Paul can walk again, Yasmin told Channel 11 she’s forgiven Sanders.

“Neither Paul nor I hold any grudge,” Yasmin said. “I actually prayed for him the other day. His family. I don’t know if I feel any anger toward him.”

Yasmin has had to stop working to help with her husband’s recovery.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with medical expenses. Click here if you’d like to donate.

