Shooting outside popular festival in eastern Pennsylvania under investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting at a festival in eastern Pennsylvania.

According to NBC News affiliate WCAU, no one was hurt in a chaotic exchange of gunfire outside the popular Dominican Festival in Allentown.

The Lehigh County District Attorney said two groups fired on each other, and police also got involved in firing shots. No officers were hurt.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group