Local

Shooting outside popular festival in eastern Pennsylvania under investigation

By WPXI.com News Staff

Allentown Dominican Festival shooting scene

By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting at a festival in eastern Pennsylvania.

According to NBC News affiliate WCAU, no one was hurt in a chaotic exchange of gunfire outside the popular Dominican Festival in Allentown.

The Lehigh County District Attorney said two groups fired on each other, and police also got involved in firing shots. No officers were hurt.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered man with dementia
  • 40% of staff within a Pitt School of Pharmacy research center laid off
  • Playa Bowls opens in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
  • VIDEO: Yellow Piano installation in Pittsburgh pays tribute to hostages in Gaza through music
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read