Shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood damages car, injures man, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Grogan & Wilbur police response

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Officers were sent to Wilbur Street and Grogran Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday because of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a crashed vehicle with multiple bullet holes, then found a man shot in the finger nearby.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

