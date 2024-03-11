Shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood damages car, injures man, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Officers were sent to Wilbur Street and Grogran Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday because of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a crashed vehicle with multiple bullet holes, then found a man shot in the finger nearby.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group