Shooting that killed recent high school graduate in Ohio Township was targeted, police say

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The shooting death of a recent high school graduate in a Giant Eagle parking lot was targeted, Allegheny County police say.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Ben Avon Heights Road near Gass Road in Ohio Township around 6:20 p.m. Friday

First responders found good Samaritans performing CPR on a man in cardiac arrest. Medics took the man, later identified as Jordan Nathan Ross Geiger, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said at the hospital, medical staff discovered the victim, 18, had been shot in the torso. His cause of death was listed as the gunshot wound by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier this week, police asked the public for video that would lead them to identify the occupants of two cars in the area just before the shooting. Both cars have been found and detectives determined the shooting was targeted, not random.

Detectives are requesting that anyone in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Aug. 2, 2024 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and has any cellphone or dashcam video or photographs to contact the Allegheny County police tipline.

