Showers roll through Saturday morning, temperatures become noticeably warmer in afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A round of rain moved through early Saturday morning, and additional showers will develop from 7-10 a.m. A few downpours are possible, so is a rumble or two of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.

Most of the rain will exit by noon, with some isolated showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will turn noticeably warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the evening only dipping into the low 60s.

Sunday will feature mainly dry but warm and muggy conditions, with highs back into the low 80s. A front will remain stalled to our north, so a couple of storms could develop near I-80, but otherwise, most places will be dry.

Monday will be warm and a bit muggy again before a cold front brings scattered storms on Tuesday.

