Sidney Crosby named NHL’s Second Star of the week

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Second Star last week.

Crosby tallied up six points in four games for the Penguins over the past week with five goals and one assist.

He led the team in goals and points.

Since the week began on April 1, only Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos has scored more goals than Crosby.

Only six players in the league have more even-strength points than Crosby’s 65 this season.

Congrats to the captain on being named the NHL’s second star of the week! 👏



Crosby notched six points (5G-1A) in four games for the Penguins this past week, helping the team go a perfect 4-0-0. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 8, 2024

