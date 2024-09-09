Sidney Crosby ‘pretty optimistic’ contract will get done

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

In the first indication since the two sides promised to keep all talks private, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tipped his hand Monday during a national media tour for NHL star players in Las Vegas, and all signs point to a new contract.

And it could come before training camp or at least well before the end of the season.

“No, no, I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to get done,” Crosby said. “I don’t know what day specifically, but it’s been really positive and hasn’t been a difficult process.”

So, we can dispose of fears it could drag on or not get done at all.

The Penguins have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but Crosby brushed past the disappointments and instead headed toward the annual expectations that a Crosby-led team could be a contender.

