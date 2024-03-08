Simone Biles, team of all-star gymnasts coming to PPG Paints Arena in October

PITTSBURGH — A team of all-star gymnasts, starring Olympic champion Simone Biles, will perform at PPG Paints Arena as part of their “Gold Over America” Tour.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, is the star of this family-friendly show.

The tour will hit 30 arenas nationwide, including PPG Paints on Oct. 2.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 17. Click here for information on pre-sale.

Biles is vying for a spot on the 2024 Olympics team. You can watch the Olympics on Channel 11 this summer.

