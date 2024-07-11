Sports

Single-game tickets won't be sold for 2024 Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium, Pitt says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Single-game tickets won't be sold for 2024 Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium, Pitt says

PITTSBURGH — Single-game tickets are not being offered for the 2024 Backyard Brawl rivalry matchup between Pitt and West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium.

Anyone wanting to attend the game will have to buy season tickets or a mini-plan package, which includes tickets to three home games of your choice.

Panther Club members will get priority access to ticket offerings.

