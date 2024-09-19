‘Siren’s Curse’: Cedar Point to debut North America’s tallest, fastest tilt coaster in 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Another amusement park season has come and gone, which means roller coaster and ride enthusiasts can turn their sights to new rides coming to their favorite parks next year.

Cedar Point, widely considered the roller coaster capital of the world, will be adding to its roster of rides with Siren’s Curse. It’s slated to be the tallest, fastest and longest tilt coaster in North America.

The coaster will stand at a peak of 160 feet, where riders will face a dead stop on a “broken off” section of the track and then tilted 90 degrees to a vertical position before descending to the twisted track below. At its fastest, the train will reach 58 miles per hour.

Siren’s Curse will be located across from the Iron Dragon and near the Cedar Point Marina.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group