Slippery Rock University announces increase in enrollment

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Enrollment at Slippery Rock University is increasing.

Slippery Rock University said enrollment is up for the third straight year.

For the fall semester, nearly 8,400 students are enrolled.

Slippery Rock said its retention rate hit a record too, with 84% of first-year students from the Fall 2023 semester returning.

“We are pleased to see that an SRU education continues to be in high demand and our students are succeeding when they get here,” said Michael May, SRU’s vice president for enrollment management. “Our record first-to-second-year retention rate is exciting because it confirms how dedicated our students, faculty and support staff are to SRU and achieving positive outcomes. We are grateful for everyone who has made SRU their first-choice institution, especially in a year that has presented challenges and delays at the federal level for student aid applications.”

The news comes the same year the university announced that both freshman and sophomore students would have to live on campus.

Slippery Rock University also announced a new strategic plan in April.

