Some IUP students concerned for safety during next week’s Trump rally amid assassination attempts

INDIANA, Pa. — Some students at IUP have safety and security concerns ahead of next week’s rally.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Western Pennsylvania for a campaign rally at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Monday, Sept. 23.

“I am definitely a little bit worried,” said Ryan Rankin, an IUP student.

“I’m a little bit nervous because of the other things that happened,” said Alayna Stroup, another IUP student.

Several security measures are being taken to make sure the former president and rally-goers stay safe following two assassination attempts, one in Butler County in July and another in West Palm Beach, Florida a few days ago.

“There was an assassination attempt two days ago. Who wouldn’t be worried about going to a Trump rally?” Rankin added.

“Hopefully they have better security now since they realized what happens at the rallies,” student Grahem Wolf said.

The rally will be at the Ed Fry Arena in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Some students plan to avoid the event altogether.

“Being four minutes away from the KCAC, I’d rather just stay away,” said Stroup.

The Indiana County District Attorney said his office is working with local state and federal agencies in preparation for the event.

State police said they are in communication with Secret Service and will be providing personnel and resources.

“I think we will be fine. I think we have pretty good security here in Indiana, Pa. There are definitely some getters but I’m putting that aside and truly want to go and see what’s going on,” said Rankin.

Channel 11 reached out to the university about security, but they said this is not an IUP event and referred us to the Trump campaign for information.

Doors open for the rally at 3 p.m. Monday and Trump is scheduled to be on stage at 7 p.m.

