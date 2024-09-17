Former President Trump making campaign stop in Indiana next week

INDIANA, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Indiana next week.
Trump’s rally will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at Ed Fry Arena.
The rally is Trump’s fifth time visiting Pennsylvania since a gunman tried to assassinate him at his Butler Farm Show rally in July.
>> Butler Trump rally attendees describe panic as shots rang out during attempted Trump assassination
Doors will open at 3 p.m. Monday.
Click here to register for tickets.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group