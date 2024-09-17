Local

Former President Trump making campaign stop in Indiana next week

INDIANA, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Indiana next week.

Trump’s rally will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at Ed Fry Arena.

The rally is Trump’s fifth time visiting Pennsylvania since a gunman tried to assassinate him at his Butler Farm Show rally in July.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. Monday.

Click here to register for tickets.

    Most Read