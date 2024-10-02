Some Pitt students concerned with recent antisemitic attacks, want to see more action from leaders

PITTSBURGH — On the University of Pittsburgh’s campus, students are concerned and some are even scared. Students told Channel 11 News they want university leaders to do more about the recent antisemitic attacks involving their classmates, especially now that the Jewish High Holidays are starting Wednesday night with Rosh Hashanah.

“If we are going to like a Shabbat dinner or we are going to some event that Hillel is holding it’s ideal to at least be with one other person,” said Katie Klinefelter.

Katie Klinefelter is a Pittsburgh native, a sophomore at Pitt, and Jewish. She told Channel 11 News she never felt uncomfortable at her university until recently when she began walking with friends anytime she attended a religious event because she didn’t feel safe.

“I feel like as someone from Pittsburgh we have already seen enough happen,” Klinefelter said as she recalled the deadly Tree of Life shooting.

On Aug. 30, a group of Jewish students walking on campus were attacked when a 52-year-old man threw a glass bottle at them. Then Friday, a student wearing a Star of David necklace was assaulted off campus when a group of men hurled antisemitic insults before repeatedly punching the student.

“It was just simply being Jewish, that was what got them hurt,” she said.

Students we spoke with want the university to be more proactive and condemn acts of violence.

“It needs to be a lot stricter on groups that call for hate on groups that call for violence they have to crack down on that and be a lot more supportive of minority communities,” said sophomore Sam Gorelik.

On Wednesday the university released a statement that said in part:

“The University of Pittsburgh unequivocally condemns antisemitism. Any violence or antisemitic acts will not be tolerated…The safety and well-being of our community is the utmost priority.”

The university went on to say that the University of Pittsburgh Police Department will ensure security officers are available as escorts to Jewish students, faculty, and staff going to and from religious services and throughout the upcoming High Holidays.

Still, students told us there is work to be done, to make everyone feel safe.

“It sucks that we live in a world now that, that’s a reality,” Gorelik said.

The FBI is leading the investigation into Friday’s attack, and the University of Pittsburgh Police Department has now partnered with the FBI on a Joint Terrorism Task Force.

